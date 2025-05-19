Africa: Egypt Pushes EU to Release €4b in Aid, Proposes Africa-Focused Ties

18 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atty on Sunday pressed the European Union to fast-track the release of the second tranche of a €4 billion financial support package, as Cairo seeks to deepen strategic and economic ties with the bloc.

Speaking during talks in Cairo with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, Minister Abdel-Atty emphasised the importance of accelerating funding to support Egypt's development efforts in key sectors, including renewable energy, healthcare, port modernisation and rail infrastructure.

Minister Abdel-Atty also proposed expanding Egypt-EU cooperation to include joint initiatives with African nations, particularly in capacity building, electricity, mobile health services, and agriculture. He called for more inclusive African participation in EU-led development projects and greater support for African SMEs and private-sector engagement.

The minister stressed the need to activate strategic corridor projects agreed at the 2022 EU-Africa Summit, positioning Egypt as a key regional hub. He cited the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development's track record in delivering assistance across the continent and reiterated Egypt's commitment to regional integration and triangular development cooperation.

The EU's six-pillar strategic partnership with Egypt includes economic cooperation, energy, migration, security, digital transition and education. Cairo has been urging faster implementation amid growing fiscal pressures and wider regional instability.

Amwal El Ghad

Edited BY SIS

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

