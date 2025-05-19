South Africa: DA Demands Action After 155 Children With Malnutrition Died Since January

press release

The DA is devastated to learn that 155 children across our country under age 5 have died in public health facilities with moderate (MAM) or severe acute malnutrition (SAM) as an underlying condition since January 2025. The majority of children affected were in Limpopo (32), Gauteng (30), and KwaZulu-Natal (29)

This has been revealed by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, in answer to a written parliamentary question by the DA.

Last year a staggering rise in malnutrition cases was revealed: severe acute malnutrition in children younger than five has risen by 26% over the past five years.

This is a serious and growing tragedy across South Africa, correlating with a legacy of increasing unemployment and increasing cost of living.

The DA believes that the solution is a cross-cutting intervention, because both the Departments of Health and Social Development must work together to address this.

The Department of Social Development must ensure that mothers, fathers and carers receiving the Child Care grant are assisted and thoroughly informed on the best and most nutritious foodstuffs that the grant should buy every month. This is not a passive obligation, but one that the Social Development Department and SASSA must do actively for all mothers, fathers and carers who struggle to nourish their children in trying economic circumstances.

The Department of Health must address childhood malnutrition deaths with vastly enhanced public information campaigns on the signs of malnutrition and clear direction on seeking treatment before it is too late. This must be stopped with greatly improved public information campaigns that reach millions of mothers and carers.

With more than a quarter (28.8%) of South Africa's children under five being stunted and the number of children still succumbing because of limited access to nutritious food, it is clear that the Departments of Health and Social Development must review and strengthen the effectiveness of interventions.