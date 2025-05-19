Rwanda: Over 60,000 Candidates Sit for National Practical Exams

18 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

A total of 63,701 candidates from various fields of study will sit for the national practical examinations, scheduled to commence on Monday, May 19.

According to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), the official launch of the 2024/2025 National Practical Examinations will take place at ESSA Nyarugunga in Kicukiro District, marking the beginning of a nationwide practical assessment campaign.

The examinations aim to evaluate hands-on competencies in line with Rwanda's Competence-Based Curriculum and Competence-Based Training and Assessment framework. The assessments will be conducted until June 6.

"In the 2024/2025 school year, the national science practical exams will, for the first time, be administered as learning projects," reads part of a statement from NESA.

NESA data show that the candidates are drawn from various educational programmes where Technical Secondary Schools (TSS) have 36,267 candidates across 29 trades, Teacher Training Colleges (TTC) 3,829 candidates, and Accounting 3,893 candidates.

The Associate Nursing Program has 439 candidates, Science Combinations (General Education) 18,662 candidates, who will participate in Project-Based Assessments in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

