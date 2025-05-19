Zimbabwe: Chivayo Hits Back At Financial Allegations, Labels Reports 'Political Vengeance'

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has denied allegations of corruption, money laundering and criminal conduct following the emergence of leaked financial intelligence reports from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The reports, detailed in leaked documents last month, indicate that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development paid substantial amounts to South African printing company Ren-Form CC for election supplies with a significant portion of those funds subsequently moving to Chivayo's companies.

In a statement on his X account, Chivayo said the reports were "designed to insinuate criminal conduct" in relation to what he insists are "legitimate commercial transactions and legally binding contracts" involving his companies.

"As mentioned before last year and without any ambiguity or fear of contradiction, I have not committed any offence, nor have any of my companies acted unlawfully in any manner whatsoever," Chivayo said

He accused unnamed parties of deliberately manipulating facts to fit a "political narrative."

The flamboyant businessman who has of late been donating vehicles to local celebrities dismissed public scrutiny over multi-million-dollar government contracts saying payment for executed government work is a standard business practice.

"If anyone is struggling to understand how public procurement functions, I'm happy to pay your fees so you can go and enroll for night school and learn. What is unacceptable is the deliberate manipulation of facts to fit a political narrative designed to discredit others and, by extension, undermine the institutions of the State. To make matters worse, there is no complainant, no missing funds and no crime committed --only a fabricated attempt to manufacture a scandal where none exists," said Chivayo

Chivayo claims the real target is the democratically elected government and that the reports are being weaponised by self-exiled individuals and opposition "fugitives from justice."

Chivayo also distanced himself from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) insisting that he has never had any business dealings with the body.

"It is therefore not only false, but utterly illogical, if not stupid, to suggest that I could have benefited from inflated payments on contracts to which I was not a party," he said

Calling the allegations "malicious propaganda," Chivayo declared he has "nothing to hide" and remains undeterred in his ambition to become Zimbabwe's youngest billionaire.

"No amount of threats or manufactured scandals will stop me from supporting ZANU PF or standing with the President," he said.