Africa's Growing Pool of Lab Assessors

press release

Africa's need for more laboratory quality systems experts to improve the accuracy, reliability, and timeliness of laboratory results, which are crucial for accurate diagnosis, disease surveillance, and evidence-based healthcare decision-making, is getting attention.

The latest expansion of the continent's pool of qualified laboratory assessors, essential for ISO 15189:2022 accreditation, a set of international rules that helps medical laboratories ensure their test results are accurate, reliable, and safe for patient care, came with the training of 23 participants from 10 African Union Member States in Accra, Ghana.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), with support from the World Bank, hosted the third regional Technical Assessor Training Workshop for Accreditation of Laboratories from March 24 to April 4, 2025.

Accreditation is the backbone of reliable, high-quality diagnostics, a critical pillar for disease prevention, management, and response, said Donewell Bangure, Senior Epidemiologist at Africa CDC and a leading advocate for laboratory accreditation.

Yet, for many African laboratories, high costs and limited access to qualified technical assessors have remained major barriers. In some cases, travel-related expenses alone account for up to 60 percent of total accreditation costs, he said.

To address these challenges, Africa CDC, in collaboration with the Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS), launched the Technical Assessor Training Program to develop local capacity in Member States.

By equipping laboratory professionals with internationally recognized expertise, the initiative directly supports Africa CDC's mission of safeguarding Africa's health and building sustainable, resilient health systems across the continent.

The latest training, with participants from Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Tanzania, Liberia, Gambia, Burundi, Rwanda, and South Sudan, builds on earlier sessions held in Harare, Zimbabwe, and Kampala, Uganda.

Over a 12-day intensive learning experience, participants gained comprehensive knowledge of the ISO 15189:2022 standard through theoretical modules, interactive case studies, and a hands-on assessment practicum at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

"The health security of our continent depends on the strength of our laboratory systems. By investing in homegrown assessors, we are not just reducing costs, we are building an Africa-led future of quality, resilience, and self-reliance," said Bangure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Ignatius Abowini Nchor Awinibuno, the Director for Allied Health in Ghana's Ministry of Health, William Addo said the training was not merely a technical exercise but a strategic investment in Africa's health sovereignty.

"By equipping assessors across the continent, we are building a self-sustaining network of experts who will safeguard lives, advance universal health coverage, and lead Africa's laboratories toward global excellence," he said.

Ms. Doris Mengo, Manager in charge of Medical and Veterinary Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging and Proficiency Test Providers Accreditation Department at KENAS, reaffirmed the importance of partnerships in delivering accessible and cost-effective accreditation services, while Ghana Health Service leaders praised the program's alignment with national priorities for laboratory quality improvement.

Under the expert guidance of seasoned facilitators from KENAS, participants delved into critical areas such as risk management, assessment techniques, metrological traceability, and quality management systems. The field practicum allowed trainees to apply their learning in real laboratory settings, evaluating systems and practices against ISO 15189:2022 standards.

As Africa CDC looks ahead, initiatives like the Technical Assessor Training Program are central to its broader vision, an Africa where health threats are detected, prevented, and controlled swiftly and effectively by resilient, well-equipped systems.

"Strengthening laboratory accreditation directly contributes to this goal by ensuring that laboratories across the continent are not only capable of providing accurate diagnostics but are also globally recognized for their quality and competence," said Bangure.