Nigeria: High Interest Rate Affecting Manufacturing Sector, SMEs - Reps to CBN

19 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prepares to hold its 300th monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting this week, the House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development has warned against the unintended consequences of high interest rates aimed at curbing inflation in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Gboyega Isiaka, who gave the warning during a meeting with the Statistician General of the federation and chief executive officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Adeyemi Adeniran, in Abuja, said that high interest rate has negatively impacted the manufacturing, agriculture, and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors.

He said there appeared to be a general consensus that the current administration had implemented bold, market-oriented reforms that were beginning to yield positive outcomes.

Isiaka noted that the policy had delivered significant gains, with the economy showing signs of stabilisation and a gradual return of investor confidence.

According to him, Nigeria's capital market had surged by about 100 percent in the last two years, while CBN posted its strongest external reserves level in more than three years, adding that the apex bank also reportedly recorded a profit of N38.8 billion - a significant recovery from the N1.15 trillion loss it recorded in 2023.

The lawmaker, however, noted that the high interest rate has negatively affected the manufacturing, agriculture, and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors - key drivers of employment in the country.

"The monetary policy rate (MPR) has been raised 10 times since January 2023 and currently stands at 27.5 percent from 16.5 percent in 2023, with the aim of curbing demand-pull inflation.

"However, it will appear that the effectiveness of this policy has been undermined by structural bottlenecks, supply chain inefficiencies, etc.

"It is, therefore, our view that considering the current economic landscape, the monetary authorities, as they meet this week, should consider a more accommodative stance that also promotes growth and employment generation," Isiaka stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.