Namibia: Walvis Bay Prioritises Road Repairs in Budget

The Walvis Bay Town Council has identified the urgent repair of infrastructure, particularly road maintenance and pothole repairs, as a key priority in its budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

This was revealed during the budget speech by management committee chairperson Richard Hoaeb on Friday.

"This area represents a significant backlog, and the deteriorating state of our roads poses challenges to safety, efficiency and quality of life," Hoaeb said.

He stated that the council has adopted a renewed, focused approach to address this critical need, and envisions a comprehensive programme that will ensure road upgrades take place in a timely and sustained manner.

"This is not just a maintenance concern - it is a public safety imperative. By investing in our roads, we invest in the well-being and daily convenience of every resident and road user," he said.

He went on to suggest that some previous challenges surrounding service delivery were due to the town's long-time lack of a substantive chief executive. It is hoped that these issues will now be remedied thanks to the appointment of Victoria Kapenda as municipal chief executive in September last year, he indicated.

"This budget marks the first under her leadership, and we are confident that her presence will significantly improve budget execution - particularly in terms of capital projects.

We anticipate a notable increase in execution rates, reflecting her experience and commitment," Hoaeb said.