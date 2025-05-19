Nigeria: Gov Lawal Commends Lawmaker for Distributing 100 Vehicles to Constituents

press release

Governor Lawal praised Mr Amadu's efforts and urged other politicians and stakeholders to focus on the well-being of their communities, particularly on initiatives that enhance their quality of life.

Governor Dauda Lawal has commended the member representing the Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Hon Kabiru Amadu 'Mai Palace,' for delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

On Sunday, about 100 cars and tractors provided by Hon Mai Palace were distributed at an event held at the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the vehicles were distributed in grand style to party officials, elders, influencers, and other selected individuals of the Gusau/Tsafe constituency.The statement added that Hon. Kabiru Amadu had distributed over 100 motorcycles to selected people last month.

The governor said, "I am deeply impressed by the array of initiatives that Hon. Kabiru Amadu is implementing for the benefit of his constituents. This is commendable and deserves encouragement.

"While the state government works on projects to construct and renovate schools, hospitals, and roads, we need a welfare initiative to bolster our efforts. This is exactly what Hon. Mai Palace is doing.

"In our two years in office, we have accomplished much, particularly in security, education, health, workers' welfare, and urban renewal, among other areas.

"We will keep collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the success of my government's rescue mission. I thank Hon. Kabiru Amadu for this support and assure him that he will always have my backing."

Earlier, Hon. Kabiru Amadu noted that his constituency initiatives involve covering students' tuition and fees and providing scholarships. "I am spending hundreds of millions of Naira on my constituents' tuition and school fees. I also offer scholarships to the students.

"Last month, I distributed over 100 motorcycles to selected individuals, particularly the youth, to ease their daily movement. In addition to the cars I am distributing today, I also provide tractors and other farming tools to farmers in the Gusau/Tsafe constituency".