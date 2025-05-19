Rwanda: Handball - Police, APR Book Playoffs Final

Police and APR Handball Clubs set up final rematch in Rwanda Handball League after overcoming ADEGI and Musanze respectively in the semifinals playoffs.

APR beat ADEGI 36-21 in the morning before winning the second game 39-22 in the afternoon to win two games in the best-of-three series held at Petit Stade while Police won the series after dominating Musanze in two games. The first game ended 40-20 in favour of the law enforcers who also won the second game 48-19 to book the place in the final.

APR and Police will square off in the finals for the second season in a row. APR emerged victorious after beating Police in the finals.

Game 1 of the playoffs finals is scheduled for Friday, May 23, at Petit Stade. The finals will be played in a best-of-five format to determine the winner of the league in men's category.

Action in the women's league will commence on Saturday, May 24. Just like men, they will play the best-of-three semifinals and best-of-five series in the finals.