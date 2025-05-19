Zimbabwe: Suspect Nabbed for Theft of Armoured Cable Valued At U.S.$7,000

POLICE in Mashonaland West have arrested a suspect in connection with theft of a pivot armoured cable worth US$7,000.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial spokesperson, lnspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Moses Bunou while a manhunt has been launched for the other accomplices.

"ZRP Saruwe arrested Moses Bunou (21) of 22 Bath Road Darwendale for a robbery case which occurred at Scottsdale farm, Selous on 12 May 2025 at 0300 hours.

"The suspect and the other four who are still at large proceeded to the farm tobacco fields where Themba Sibanda (31) was on duty guarding a pivot. The five pounced and threatened him armed with logs and pepper spray," narrated Kohwera.

"They tied both his hands and legs with his shoe laces. They shoved him to the ground and he fall on his face. They went on to cut 540 metres of the pivot armoured cables using a bolt cutter. The suspects loaded the cables into their gate away car and drove off at a high speed."

The guard managed to untie himself and immediately alerted his supervisor Anyway Katandika ((42), who advised ZRP Saruwe.

"Police from ZRP Saruwe quickly reacted to the information and mounted a roadblock at the 74 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road.

"At around 0545 hours, the vehicle approached the roadblock and when the driver noticed the police checkpoint, he made a U-turn at high speed and drove along a dust road towards Zimbo Drift farm.

"Police pursued the vehicle forcing the suspects to abandon the vehicle and ran in different directions.

"Bunou (the driver) was arrested and a search in the vehicle a silver Honda Fit registration numbers AEY 6065 led to the recovery of the stolen armoured cable. Value stole is US$7,000 and all was recovered," Kohwera further narrated.

ZRP is appealing to those with information that can assist investigations to account for the outstanding four suspects to approach any nearest police station.

One of the suspects is only known as Byron of Greenside farm, Darwendale.

"We applaud the Scottsdale farm employees for reporting the case early to the police as this helps in quick follow-ups of suspects," added Kohwera.