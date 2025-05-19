Nigeria: Labour Party Expresses Confidence Ahead of Lagos LG Polls

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) says it is confident of victory in the July 12 local government elections if conducted fairly.

Mr Olusupo Ajayi, Deputy Chairman of the party in Lagos State, stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that 26 chairmanship candidates from the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party emerged on Friday for the upcoming local government polls.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has fixed July 12 for chairmanship elections across all 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

Ajayi described the delegate-based primaries held in 26 local councils as peaceful and successful and affirmed the party's determination to campaign hard for victory.

He said, "Recall that we had the highest number of votes in Lagos during the 2023 presidential election."

He added that the LP is confident its 26 candidates can win, as Lagos residents still believe in the party's vision.

"This is a grassroots election, and we aim to bring positive change, even as we face the challenge of running against the ruling party," Ajayi said.

He said the party would act within the law to mobilise voters and run a rigorous, impactful campaign across the state's local communities.

Ajayi pledged continued engagement with the public to ensure community-based governance if the party wins the council elections.

He stated that the LP's participation is part of its effort to return governance to the grassroots and restore people's confidence in politics.

Ajayi urged LASIEC Chairperson Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile to uphold integrity by ensuring free, fair and peaceful local government elections.

He said, "In the end, we will all return to dust. What we leave behind is goodwill for our children and future generations.

"I hope she maintains her integrity so her legacy and goodwill can endure for generations to come." (NAN)