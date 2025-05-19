Nigeria: Prudential Zenith Life Restructures Leadership

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited, PZL, has said Tokunboh Ishmael will be the new Chair of its Board of Directors and Funmilayo Omo will be the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

These appointments are coming after Prudential plc's recent acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent shares in the company.

The appointments of Ishmael and Omo signify a clear focus on leveraging strong leadership to drive the introduction of innovative and value-added insurance solutions and services to Prudential Zenith Life clients.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa, Prudential, Emmanuel Aryee, said: "We are delighted to welcome this exceptional leadership team at Prudential Zenith Life. The appointments of both Ishmael and Funmilayo demonstrate our commitment to investing in top-tier talent to realise our ambitions in Africa. We are confident that their combined expertise and strategic vision will drive PZL to new heights, delivering impactful and tailored insurance solutions that protect lives and empower futures across Nigeria."

On her part, Ishmael stated: "I am honoured to chair the Board of Prudential Zenith Life at this pivotal time. I look forward to working alongside the management team to provide strategic oversight and contribute to the company's continued growth and success in the Nigerian market."

Meanwhile, Omo stated: "I am privileged to lead Prudential Zenith Life at such a pivotal time. The company's strong foundation, coupled with Prudential's global strength and commitment to Africa, presents a unique opportunity to redefine the life insurance landscape in Nigeria. I am eager to collaborate with our talented team and valued partners to foster innovation, broaden our reach, and make life insurance more accessible and impactful for all Nigerians."

Under Prudential's full ownership and this robust leadership, PZL will leverage global expertise, technological advancements, and its strong bancassurance partnership with Zenith Bank to enhance the accessibility and reach of its insurance products.

This strategic direction aligns with Prudential's broader ambition to bridge the insurance gap in Africa and accelerate financial and health protection for millions.