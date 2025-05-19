Namibia: Fishermen's Protest to Resume Pending Presidential Confirmation

19 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Mining Metal Maritime and Construction Workers Union general secretary Joseph Garoeb on Sunday said the protest of the fishermen employed under the government redress programme (Gerp) will continue once the Office of the President confirms a time and date.

The protest was initiated at Walvis Bay on 9 May, with over 1 000 fishermen planning to walk from the town to Windhoek to demand better working conditions and payment of outstanding salaries.

The threat prompted justice and labour relations minister Wise Immanuel and agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform minister Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi to meet with key stakeholders in the fisheries industry at Walvis Bay on Friday.

Some employers promised to improve wage structures and working environments while some promised to employ more fishermen.

About 200 Helgoland employees also resumed work on Monday.

Garoeb, however, noted that the union, which represents over 50% of the workers in the programme, was not happy with the action taken by the two ministries.

"Our union was denied access to the meeting to represent our members. Issues by Namsov and Heinaste employees who have not received their salaries for almost over seven months were not discussed and resolved. Our protest was around these workers to be moved to Blue Chromis and get their salaries urgently.

"The minister also prematurely informed the media about happy fishermen getting back to work. The Helgoland employees consist of only 20 fishermen and 180 women working in the factory. Not all 2 100 Gerp fishermen are active at work. Only at least 15% are at sea," he said.

