Namibia: Corruption Accused Trio to Appear in Katima Mulilo District Court

Three people arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last week in connection to a fraudulent drought relief food supply scheme amounting to over N$4 million are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo District Court for a formal bail hearing on Monday.

The trio who face several charges, including contravening certain sections of the ACC Act of 2003, prevention of organised crime, and corruptly using office for self-gratification, made their maiden court appearance on Friday, when they were denied bail and their case was postponed to Monday for the fixing of a formal bail application date.

The accused are Zambezi Regional Council chief control officer Jimmy Simataa, businesswoman Grodinah Liswaniso, and businessman Gurion Siseho.

The ACC alleges that Simataa conspired with Liswaniso and Siseho to falsely certify 'key' documents, including a purchase order and supporting documentation, to create the impression that drought relief food had been delivered and that the contract had been fulfilled.

The state, represented by Sylvious Malange, on Friday objected to the granting of bail to the trio, citing the seriousness of the matter, the risk that the accused could abscond, and that it would not be in the public interest for bail to be granted at this time.

Simataa and Siseho were represented by Inonge Mainga Legal Practitioners, while Liswaniso indicated that she will be represented by Kalundu Kamwi Legal Practitioners on Monday.

- Nampa