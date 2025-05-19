Namibia: Capricorn Schools Netball League Kicks Off

The Capricorn Schools Netball League was launched for the tenth time on Friday when the Capricorn Group announced its continued sponsorship of the tournament.

Since its inception in 2017 the league has grown into Namibia's formost schools development tournament, which now encompasses close to 1 000 girls representing 85 teams from various regions such as Khomas, //Kharas, Hardap, Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Oshikoto, Omaheke and Erongo.

The participating teams represent 17 public and 12 private schools, while teams compete in six age group categories from u12 through to u19 level.

Marlize Horn of Capricorn Group said they are proud of contributing to netball development in Namibia, while the league provides a platform for players to compete and enhance their skills.

"Sport, including netball, plays an important role in building character and promoting youth team work, commitment and hard work. At Capricorn Group, we remain committed to supporting sports development, especially women's sport, to create sustainable opportunities in the regions and communities where we operate," she said.

Liezel Garbers, the chairperson of the Capricorn Schools Netball League thanked the Capricorn Group for their continued support, saying they looked forward to an exhilirating season of competitive matches.

The league officially kicked off at the Wanderers and WAP courts on Friday and will continue through to 22 August when the national play-offs will be held.

Last year Windhoek High School won the u19 title after beating Windhoek Gymnasium 27-26 in a thrilling final and both sides got off to impressive starts, winning all their matches over the weekend.

WHS beat Outjo 44-13, Dr Lemmer 65-11 and Centaurus 26-15, while Windhoek Gymnasium beat Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool (WAP) 39-26 and Dr Lemmer 64-10.

Tsumeb also got off to a good start after beating Elnatan 28-26, Keetmanshoop Private School (KPS) 33-19 and Rehoboth High School (RHS) 32-16.

WAP won two of its three matches, against Wennie du Plessis (22-19) and Elnatan (34-11), while Wennie du Plessis won three out of four matches, beating KPS 28-24, Elnatan 30-24 and Dr Lemmer 29-12.

In the u17 category, the defending champions Windhoek Gymnasium beat Edugate 44-12 and Gobabis Gymnasium 56-9, while there were also winning starts for Jan Mohr, Okahandja Senior Secondary School and WAP.

Jan Mohr beat A Shipena Secondary School 44-4, WHS 21-17 and Dr Lemmer 64-9; Okahandja beat Dr Lemmer 32-17, A Shipena 25-18 and Walvis Bay Gymnasium 23-16; and WAP beat Gobabis Gimnasium 35-21, Edugate 3-24 and Mokganedi Tlhabanelo High School 31-14.

There were also matches in the u15, u14, u13 and u12 categories.