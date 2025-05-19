Namibia: Teenager Struck, Injured By Pickup Truck in Zambezi Region

The police in the Zambezi region are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a 15-year-old boy was struck and injured by a pickup truck on Saturday.

Zambezi police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali says the incident occurred at Mpyu village in the Lisikili area.

According to Sitali, the driver of the vehicle is licensed.

"He reported to Kalimbeza Police Post that while he was driving from Katima Mulilo to Lisikili, upon reaching Mpyu village he bumped a child who was trying to cross the road. The victim is a Namibian boy who is 15 years old," says Sitali.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Katima Mulilo Hospital for treatment and was admitted for observation.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

- Nampa