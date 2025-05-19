South Africa: Tributes Pour in for South African Music Icon Manqoba Ntombela

Tributes continue to pour in for Manqoba Ntombela, a musical artist whose life was cut short on the evening of May 16, when he was murdered outside his home in Ratanda, Heidelberg.

The alleged involvement of a spaza shop mafia has surfaced in what authorities are still investigating.

Ntombela (62) was shot shortly after leaving his shop just five houses away from his residence.

"My father left the shop just after 18h00 and drove to his house. My younger brother, who was in the house, heard the car stopping outside, and when he got out to open the gate, gunshots rang out, and he ran back into the house," his daughter, Londiwe, told Sunday World.

"After a few minutes, he went outside and found our dad shot in the car," she stated.

"We were called as we were at the shop, and when we reached the scene, he was still alive, and we put him in one of the cars as we rushed him to the hospital. We met the medical team along the way. They declared him dead after a failed resuscitation."

A prominent figure in the South African music scene, Ntombela was cherished for his melodic contributions and his role as a respected businessman, educator and community leader.

His hit song 'Lomshini Uyakhuluma! (iStokvel)' became an anthem in the early 1990s, later gaining renewed popularity through a remake by DJs Vetkuk and Mahoota.

The shockwaves of his death have reverberated through the industry, with many taking to social media to express their grief.

I-Afrika Theatre Education shared, "It is with deep sorrow that I-Afrika Theatre mourns the untimely passing of our beloved music director, Manqoba Ntombela. Manqoba was more than just a musician - he was a creative force. His passing is a huge loss, not just to us, but to the entire creative industry in South Africa. We have lost a leader, a friend and a true artist."

The Lesedi Show Choir and The Beauty of Youth Choir have also issued messages, honouring Ntombela's significant contributions to the arts and his impact on their lives.

In a tribute, the former says, "The Lesedi Show Choir mourns the tragic loss of the musical legend, Manqoba Ntombela. We offer our deepest condolences to the family, artists, and the whole community of Ratanda. May your soul rest in peace."

The Beauty of Youth Choir echoed these sentiments, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to a remarkable soul, Manqoba Ntombela. His talent, humility, and passion for music left a lasting impact on us. Your melody lives on."

Funeral details for the late artist have yet to be announced, but the legacy of Ntombela is undoubtedly one that will continue to inspire and resonate with many across generations to come.

- IOL