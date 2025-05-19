Namibia: Kasama Road Renamed in Honour of Founding President Sam Nujoma

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Lusaka, Zambia, 16 May 2025

On Monday, 12 May 2025, the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia commemorated what should have been the 96th birthday of our founding father and leader of the Namibian revolution, comrade Sam 'Shafiishuna' Nujoma. The government of the Republic of Namibia and the Sam Nujoma Foundation chose to honour the founding president by celebrating 12 May as a tree-planting day under the theme 'The Baobab Tree has Fallen, but its Roots Remain'.

In recognition of the historic role of our founding father in leading Namibia to freedom, nation-building and development, the Namibian people participated in large numbers in the tree-planting ceremony. We showed that we are the roots of our founding father, who was nurtured and resilient like a baobab tree.

Five days later, my delegation and I are pleased to join you in this celebrated city of Lusaka for this exceptional occasion, which is the renaming of Kasama Road after our founding president, Sam Nujoma.

We are here in Lusaka remembering the rich legacy of our founding father, who sadly died on 8 February 2025.

It is widely known that Sam Nujoma spent many years in Lusaka as a freedom fighter and president of Swapo during our march to freedom. His brotherhood with Dr Kenneth Kaunda is well known to all of us. As one of the Frontline States, Zambia under president Kaunda provided a safe haven for Dr Nujoma and Swapo to mobilise and to successfully wage the liberation struggle against the illegal occupation of Namibia by apartheid South Africa. Indeed, it is here where comrade Nujoma lived and prepared Namibians for the liberation struggle.

Our founding father interacted, planned and discussed the future of Namibia here in Lusaka with his brother, the late president Kenneth Kaunda, who was his gracious and courageous host. Those brave decisions by president Kaunda to host Swapo put Zambia, and in particular the capital city Lusaka, in harm's way. The city was a military target of the racist South African apartheid regime. I recall the bombing of the Liberation Centre that was in the centre of Lusaka, as well as the South African military aircraft flying over the United Nations Institute for Namibia, harassing the students and the citizens of Lusaka. I must sincerely say the people of Namibia will always cherish the support they have received from the people of Zambia during the difficult time of our liberation struggle.

At this moment, we are at this historic occasion after president Hakainde Hichilema, the government of Zambia and the city of Lusaka have chosen to honour president Sam Nujoma by renaming Kasama Road after the revolutionary leader of the Namibian people. I am humbled to learn that the city of Lusaka unanimously adopted the decision to rename Kasama Road after our founding father. It is an honour we embrace with gratitude, and it is a testament to the fraternal relations between the people of Namibia and the people of Zambia - a relationship that is based on the cornerstone and strong foundation created by our true pan-African leaders, president Nujoma and president Kaunda.

Today's event makes me extremely happy, as it is a clear testimony that our two governments and peoples continue to walk the path of friendship and cooperation with the high honour of a street, which is in memory of our founding president and will remain a permanent feature of our cooperation. Also, considering that Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia, is hosting a street to honour the first president of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

In conclusion, I wish to once again thank president Hakainde Hichilema, the Lusaka City Council and the people of Zambia for honouring our founding president with the extraordinary gift of a street that will serve in time as a constant reminder of the friendship between our two nations.

Long live the fraternal bonds of friendship between our two countries.

Zikomo kwambiri, I thank you.

