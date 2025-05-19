Namibia: Oshana Leads With Most Registered Businesses

The Oshana region has the highest number of registered businesses in Namibia, leading the country with nearly 14 000 enterprises.

During the official opening of the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) offices in the northern 'O' regions on Saturday - Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena and Omusati - minister of industries, mines and energy Natangwe Ithete said the areas currently account for 29 000 registered businesses.

This figure represents 14% of all registered businesses in the country.

"That tells us something significant: The north is open for business and the entrepreneurial spirit here is vibrant and thriving," said Ithete.

He urged businesses still operating informally to register their businesses, allowing them access to loans, contracts and government tenders, and build greater credibility with customers.

"We know that many more of you are still working informally. And that's okay - we understand the realities on the ground.

But we also want to help you take the next step. Registering your business opens the door to new possibilities," said Ithete.

Additionally, he said the ministry wants to support women entrepreneurs, many of whom still operate informally.

"Today, most registered businesses are owned by men, while many hardworking women continue to operate in the informal economy," said Ithete.

To improve the process of business registration in the country, Ithete said the ministry is investing in new technology, including the introduction of a new Bipa online registration system.

"This means you'll be able to register your business from your phone or computer - no need to travel or wait in long lines," said Ithete.

While Bipa already has an online registration system, it is currently not working.

Bipa has announced that it has begun deregistering businesses that are not in compliance with the statutory beneficial ownership disclosure requirements.

The obligation of the Beneficial Ownership Declaration was established through amendments to the Companies Act and the Close Corporation Act, and took effect in July 2023.

Bipa, in a statement, indicated that approximately 141 000 organisations risk deregistration due to their failure to comply with the obligation, and notified all non-compliant entities of the risk of deregistration, effective from 16 May.