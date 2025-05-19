Ghana: Strengthening Public Health Through Hand Hygiene Amid Mpox Concerns

editorial

Last Thursday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed two cases of Mpox in the Accra Metropolitan Area of the Greater Accra Region.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Its symptoms include rash or skin lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Transmission occurs through close contact--skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, or mouth-to-skin--with infected individuals, or through contaminated materials like clothing and linen.

As a communicable disease, Mpox demands prompt containment measures to prevent further spread.

Related Articles

In response, the GHS is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to implement swift public health interventions.

These include contact tracing to identify individuals who may have come into contact with the confirmed cases, enhanced surveillance in health facilities and communities, and public education campaigns.

The service has assured the public that the health system is on high alert and well-prepared to manage the situation using established infectious disease protocols.

We at The Ghanaian Times commend the proactive steps taken by the GHS, but beyond the medical response, however, we believe that emphasizing personal hygiene--particularly hand washing--is critical not only to addressing Mpox, but to preventing a wide range of communicable diseases.

Hand-washing is a simple yet powerful act that forms the foundation of personal hygiene.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a stark reminder of this, bringing renewed global attention to the role of hand hygiene in curbing infections.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), regular hand hygiene can reduce the risk of respiratory infections by approximately 20 per cent and diarrheal diseases by up to 40 per cent.

These diseases disproportionately affect children and vulnerable populations, especially in low-income areas where access to clean water and sanitation is limited.

Hand-washing with soap removes dirt, bacteria, and viruses from the skin, thereby breaking the chain of infection.

Without proper hand hygiene, germs can easily spread through food, surfaces, and physical contact--particularly in schools, offices, markets, and hospitals.

Unfortunately, despite its proven effectiveness, hand-washing is often overlooked.

In many parts of the world, including some communities in Ghana, access to soap and clean water remains a challenge.

Even in well-resourced areas, studies show that many people either do not wash their hands regularly or fail to do so properly.

Bridging this gap requires more than just infrastructure--it also demands sustained public education.

Cultivating the habit of hand-washing from an early age can lead to healthier communities and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

Therefore, we urge the government, schools, and health organisations to intensify awareness campaigns and invest in hygiene facilities.

The installation of hand-washing stations in public spaces, particularly in underserved areas, can make a meaningful difference.

Integrating hand hygiene education into school curriculums can also foster lifelong habits that promote health and wellbeing.

The beauty of hand-washing lies in its simplicity, accessibility, and effectiveness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It requires minimal resources and can be practised by nearly everyone, yet it yields immediate and long-term health benefits.

As we address the current Mpox cases, let us also seize the opportunity to reinforce basic public health practices.

We at The Ghanaian Times believe that the government, through the GHS, has both the commitment and the capacity to manage the Mpox situation and prevent a broader outbreak.

But beyond this immediate response, we must look toward long-term strategies that strengthen public health.

In the fight against infectious diseases, innovation need not always be complex.

Sometimes, the most powerful solutions are also the simplest. And one of the most effective tools at our disposal is as straightforward as washing our hands.