Ghana: 24-Hour Economy Industrial Park for Volta Region Takes Off

Adaklu-Waya — The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, says conscious efforts are being made to promote the development of the region through strategic industrial investment.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders to collaborate effectively with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) to bring the needed development to the people.

Mr Gunu said a total of 2,700 acres of land was acquired and registered at Adaklu for the establishment of an industrial park to aid the government's 24-hour economy policy, which he stressed had the capacity of bringing the needed transformation.

The Minister also stated this when he inspected the land at Adaklu- Waya and assured the people of the Volta region that the industrial park when completed would promote the 24-hour economy policy, which would create jobs for the teaming unemployed youth in the region.

Furthermore, Mr Gunu highlighted that the Volta region was prepared to tackle the developmental challenges faced by its residents, and the government had resolved to implement a long-term solution to these issues through a practical approach to industrialisation.

He commended the chiefs of Adaklu for making land available for the industrial park project, and reaffirmed his determination to work closely with traditional authorities to facilitate rapid development of the region.

The Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Jerry Ameko, explained that the industrial park would include cassava and rice processing factories, among others, which would make farming more attractive and profitable to farmers, and urged the youth to consider taking up farming as a business to improve their lives.

Mr Ameko, therefore, asked the youth to take advantage of available opportunities to create jobs for themselves, saying agriculture proved to be a viable business, which the youth needed to embrace in order to create wealth and improve on their conditions of living.

He also called on the youth to distance themselves from social vices, and channel their energies into productive activities, saying the future looked bright but the youth could become responsible adults only when they made informed choices and remained focused.

Moreover, the DCE assured that the Assembly had provided a conducive environment for local and international investors to explore the numerous investment opportunities in the District and invest in the areas of agriculture and industrialisation for the mutual benefit of the people and the investors.

Mr Ameko again said the time had come for land owners in the area to register their lands, and work closely with the Assembly to avoid encroachment, which normally led to litigation, which affected growth, adding that it was important for the people to unite and accept divergent views to maintain the peace.