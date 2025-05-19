Ghana to Host AMC, Ticon Conference to Promote ICT

This year's edition of the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) and Technology Information Confederation (TICON) Africa conference which seeks to bring together seasoned professionals to discuss measures to promote Information Communication Technology (ICT) and marketing for the socio-economic development of the continent has been launched in Accra.

The three-day event scheduled for August 20-22, 2025, is to be hosted by Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), and the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana.

About 500 participants from about 35 countries across the world are expected to attend the programme which being held in partnership with Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, said the Ghana Tourism Authority was excited about the conference, indicating that what made the upcoming conference exciting was the fusion of marketing and technology.

He said the conference promised to be one of Africa's most transformative pan-African gathering in recent history to take place in Ghana.

He said the synergy between marketing and technology was no longer a convenience, but a necessity.

"In this era of rapid digital transformation, where borders are redefined by algorithms, and consumer behaviour is also shaped by data, this collaboration is not just timely, but essential," he said.

"The 2025 AMC and TICON Africa Conference for us presents a unique opportunity for convergence of ideas, innovation and marketing excellence and technological advancement.

The Deputy CEO of GTA said the partnership between marketers and technologists would go a long way to make Africa and Ghana remained competitive in the global marketplace.

He commended AMC and TICON Africa for their vision to organise the conference.

Professor of Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Ebo Hinson said marketing and technology were now two bees in a pod.

"When I started marketing several years ago, technology was if you like, if you don't like. But today, it is an absolute sine-quanon for marketing success," he stated.

Prof. Hinson stressed that 'If you are not technology savvy, you can only be roughly good at marketing."

"Nowadays, analytics drives everything. Understanding customer journey is a life and death matter. Understanding return on investment is a life and death matter. So marketing today, whether it's for building, brand Africa, or for promoting Ghana, or for building your institution, or for building your own life. So from individual to institutional, to country, to sub-regional, to pan-African success, we need marketing and technology is a major enabler, "he said.

The President of TICON Africa, David Gowu said the conference in Ghana was the fourth after the previous on in Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

He said the conference was to harness technology and marketing for Africa's sustained growth.

Mr Gowu said the programme would bring together leaders, professionals and innovators from Africa's and marketing industries to discuss how technology could be deployed to promote marketing on the continent.

"This unique collaboration fosters cross-industry learning, networking and the exchange of insights that shape the future of both sectors," he stated.