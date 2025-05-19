Somalia: UAE Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack At Army Camp in Somali Capital

Abu Dhabi, UAE — The UAE has strongly condemned a terror attack in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu that left several military recruits dead and dozens wounded on Sunday.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the "criminal acts" and reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and peace. The ministry also extended its condolences to the Somali government and the families of the victims.

Authorities have confirmed multiple casualties at the attack at a military base as young recruits were waiting to register.

The Al Shabaab group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has carried out attacks in Somalia since 2007 and has recently been battling the Somali army to expand its influence in central regions.

The bombing echoed a similar attack earlier this year, which the group also claimed responsibility for the bombing at Damaanyo camp in the Somali capital.