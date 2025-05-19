Africa: Countdown - 50 Days to Go to Start of TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024

Saturday marks 50 days to go before the start of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 as anticipation builds for a festival of football that will highlight the continent's huge steps forward in the women's game.

Morocco will play host to the tournament from July 5-26, 2025 as the best women's footballers in Africa gather to compete for the coveted trophy.

South Africa are the current holders but will face no shortage of pretenders to their crown, and with the women's game having developed in leaps bounds over the past five years, unearthing a winner will be no easy task.

Morocco host the tournament for the second successive edition having been the stage for a remarkable TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 that broke several records.

Not least for attendance as more than 50,000 were at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat as South Africa triumphed 2-1 over their hosts in the final to win their maiden continental crown.

It was also the first TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON to feature 12 teams in the finals field, and as such saw a record 63 goals scored in the 28 games, providing rich entertainment for the watching world.

There was also record prizemoney on offer of USD 2,400,000, up from USD 975,000 in the previous edition. South Africa took home a winners' cheque of USD 500,000, an increase of 150% from the 2018 finals.

The 12 competing qualified teams for the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024 have been drawn into three groups and the stage is set for them to perform.

Hosts Morocco are in Group A with Zambia, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while 11-time winners Nigeria have been drawn against Botswana, Tunisia and Algeria.

South Africa begin the defence of their title in Group C against Ghana, Mali and Tanzania.