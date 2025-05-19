Somalia: Egypt Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack At Somalia's Damanyo Base

Egypt strongly condemned a terrorist bombing that took place in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday18-05-2025, killing and injuring dozens of people at the Somali army's Damanyo base.

In a foreign ministry statement, Egypt reaffirmed its continued support for Somali national institutions and their security and military capabilities.

Egypt stressed the necessity of empowering Somali state institutions to combat all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism, and to establish control over the entire Somali territory.

Egypt expressed its full solidarity with Somalia during this painful ordeal and extended its condolences to the Somali government and people, including the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

A suicide bomber ran into a queue of young recruits lining up at the military base, claiming the lives of at least 10 people, witnesses told Reuters.

The attack comes a day after the assassination of battalion commander Colonel Abdirahmaan Hujaale in Somalia's Hiran region on Saturday.

The government forces have been fighting Islamist militants of Al-Shabaab over the past two decades with the group conducting many attacks that especially targeted government officials and military personnel.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud narrowly survived an assassination attempt by Al-Shabaab in March.

Egypt Today