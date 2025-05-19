Nigeria: Gov Lawal Inaugurates Remodeled General Hospital Anka, Assures Zamfara People of Quality Healthcare

17 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The renovation of General Hospital Anka includes the GOPD/Old Admin Block, Male Ward, Female Ward, Pharmacy Block, New Gate Fence, a link corridor connecting the female ward, X-ray, and Theatre Block, and new constructions for Accident and Emergency, Laboratory.

Governor Dauda Lawal has assured the people of Zamfara of his administration's commitment to ensuring access to quality and affordable healthcare across the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Saturday while commissioning the fully renovated and equipped General Hospital Anka.

The renovation of General Hospital Anka includes the GOPD/Old Admin Block, Male Ward, Female Ward, Pharmacy Block, New Gate Fence, a link corridor connecting the female ward, X-ray, and Theatre Block, and new constructions for Accident and Emergency, Laboratory, Eye and Dental Clinic, and Maternity/Old Lab Ward.

Other remodeled and equipped sections include the Antenatal Care (ANC), Theatre Block, X-ray, New Admin Block, Mosque, MD House (3 3-bedroom houses), and blocks of Pediatric Wards, among others.

During his remarks at the commissioning, Governor Lawal stated that the renovation of the buildings and the installation of all medical and electrical equipment were completed promptly and by the contract specifications within 12 months.

The governor said, "The rehabilitation of this hospital began last year and was awarded and executed by an indigenous and highly reputable company.

"The investment has transformed the hospital into a modern healthcare facility with state-of-the-art equipment. This will undoubtedly enhance the quality of medical care for our citizens in Anka and surrounding communities.

"To the people of Anka and surrounding communities, this project is a fulfillment of one of our promises to deliver dividends of democracy and improve the livelihood of citizens.

"We will continue to prioritize development issues, ensuring that our people have access to quality and affordable healthcare, education, agriculture, roads, and other critical infrastructure across the state.

"To the staff and management of Anka General Hospital, I call on you to ensure this facility's effective management and maintenance. I also urge you to work tirelessly to provide quality healthcare services to our people."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.