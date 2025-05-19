Nigeria: ENT Crisis - Federal Govt Moves to Halt Brain Drain

Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated the federal government's commitment to improve access to ear, nose and throat (ENT) healthcare services across Nigeria.

He called for urgent action to upgrade Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure, with a specific focus on ENT care to address the rising cases of hearing loss and shortage of specialised medical personnel in the field.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the vice president stated this when he received a delegation from the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON) led by its president, Prof. Aliyu Mohammed Kodiya, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima told the team that President Bola Tinubu was determined to tackle key challenges in the ENT sector, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of equipment, and a growing wave of medical brain drain.

"A huge chunk of our population suffers from hearing ailments, but due to social stigmatisation, many are reluctant to come forward for treatment. The challenges you are highlighting are real, and the government is committed to going beyond cosmetic interventions," he said.

Shettima acknowledged the critical shortage of ENT specialists nationwide, saying there may not be up to 500 ENT surgeons in this country if immediate action is not taken.

"That is the reality we face today. Even our young doctors are migrating to Europe and other regions, but we are working to create an enabling environment for them here."

Earlier, Prof. Kodiya drew attention to the alarming global and national statistics on hearing loss, describing it as a growing public health crisis.

He cited data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people globally will experience some degree of hearing loss, with over 700 million requiring rehabilitation.

"This condition imposes an estimated global financial burden of over $1 trillion annually due to lost productivity, healthcare costs, and social exclusion," he said.