Nigeria: Health Stakeholders Tasked to Leverage Creative Industry for Sustainable Solutions

As Nigeria's healthcare sector struggles with chronic underfunding, low visibility, and fragmented systems, stakeholders are being urged to turn to the nation's booming creative industry for sustainable growth.

PSHAN's CEO, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, who made this call at a pre-conference briefing to announce PSHAN 2025 Annual Conference, in Lagos, over the weekend, said the health sector could learn critical lessons from how the entertainment industry transformed itself into a global powerhouse, largely without government support.

"Nigerian healthcare has long been treated like an orphan--without a clear custodian. Two decades ago, so was the entertainment industry. Today, we have icons like Burna Boy at the Super Bowl and Nollywood films trending globally. This progress was built on storytelling, branding, and resilience. Health must now do the same," Akinbolagbe noted.

Speaking on the PSHAN's 2025 Annual Conference, scheduled for June 2 in Lagos with the theme: "The Creative Catalyst: Driving Sustainable Healthcare Solutions in West Africa," PSHAN CEO said the conference, will be a centerpiece of the newly rebranded World Health Expo Lagos--formerly Medic West Africa.

While the wider three-day expo will spotlight healthcare investment across the region, PSHAN's one-day summit will focus on how creative tools and talents can be harnessed to reimagine healthcare delivery, financing, and communication. Nigeria's health sector, which contributes less than five percent to the national GDP, urgently needs innovative strategies.

"We must view healthcare not only as a social good but also as a viable economic enterprise," she said, while citing models from countries like the UK and the Netherlands, where healthcare accounts for over 30 percent of GDP," Dr. Akinbolagbe stated.

Backed by major private institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation, PSHAN has worked for over a decade to improve health outcomes in Nigeria. Its Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP) is already reviving primary healthcare centers nationwide, with full local government area coverage in states like Edo, Delta, and Rivers.

Still, infrastructure alone is not enough. According to PSHAN, the next frontier is cultural and strategic--using storytelling, branding, and digital reach to reshape how Nigerians perceive and engage with healthcare.

To underscore this vision, the conference will feature a diverse lineup of voices from both the health and creative sectors. Nollywood veterans Segun Arinze and Ireti Doyle, dancer and wellness advocate Dr. Kaffy Shafau, Chocolate City CEO Abuchi Peter Ugwu, and the popular health influencer Aproko Doctor (Dr. Chinonso Egemba) are all slated to speak. They will share how creativity and media have helped build trust, expand audiences, and create sustainable ecosystems.

Other prominent speakers include brand strategist Amaechi Okobi of Access Corporation and Dr. Kemi Da-Silva Ibru, founder of the WARIF Foundation, who will lead masterclasses on brand perception, strategic positioning, and storytelling for public health professionals.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Fred Swaniker, founder of Sand Technologies and a champion of African innovation and leadership, will deliver the keynote address. Creative industry expert Amana Agu is set to moderate the panel discussions, which aim to foster partnerships that elevate health beyond charity and into the realm of sustainable development

Akinbolagbe emphasized that better communication could save lives. "Creatives know how to tell stories that stick. If we want people to take vaccines, adopt better maternal health practices, or prevent disease, we must speak in a language they understand--and use the right messengers," she said.