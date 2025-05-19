Nigeria: 'My Mother Is a Witch' Set to Hit Cinemas Nationwide

The much-anticipated psychological drama "My Mother Is a Witch" is slated for a nationwide cinema release from May 23, 2025.

Written and directed by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan, the film stars Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure in a gripping tale of family trauma, buried secrets, and the difficult path toward forgiveness.

Produced by Anthill Studios and FrameFlixHQ, the film delves into the emotional aftermath of childhood pain, exploring the complexities of family relationships through a raw, character-driven narrative. Irele, who leads the cast, also serves as executive producer--a role that underscores her personal connection to the project.

"When I first came across the script, it wasn't just the title that stood out--it was the emotional weight of the story.I was immediately drawn to the depth of the character I play--a woman forced to confront unresolved pain and the emotional scars left by a difficult upbringing. It's a role that demanded a lot from me, both emotionally and creatively."

Irele stars opposite Mercy Aigbe, who plays her estranged mother in the film. Their on-screen relationship is marked by tension, emotional distance, and moments of painful revelation.

"Working with Mercy Aigbe was truly a privilege," Irele added. "Her performance added a striking emotional intensity to every scene we shared. Together, we were able to portray a deeply fractured relationship--one that many viewers may recognize in their own lives. The film really leans into themes of forgiveness, resentment, and the unspoken pain that families often carry in silence."