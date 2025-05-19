Ethiopia: Africa's Future Lies in Homegrown AI - Premier

-- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has reaffirmed Ethiopia's ambition to spearhead Africa's technological transformation, stressing that homegrown Artificial Intelligence(AI) solutions are central to realizing the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Delivering a keynote at the AI for Africa program--part of the ongoing Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025 (ETEX 2025)--Prime Minister Abiy described the dawn of a new digital era where Africa can shape its own technological destiny through locally developed AI platforms.

"With a clear strategic vision and bold investment, Africa can guide the development of AI on its own terms--anchored in ethical frameworks, inclusion, and sustainability," the Prime Minister said, calling for a unified approach to digital sovereignty across the continent.

He cited Ethiopia's flagship initiatives such as the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, the Digital ID program, and the "5 Million Coders" campaign as powerful examples of how the country is translating policy into tangible outcomes.

"Africa must not be a passive recipient of AI tools developed elsewhere," Abiy said. "We must become innovators and owners of our future, ensuring that no one is left behind in this transformation."

Held under the theme:"Leveraging AI for Africa's Prosperity and Collaboration" the session drew regional and international stakeholders committed to advancing tech-driven development in Africa.

ETEX 2025, which opened on May 16 at the Addis International Convention Center, has attracted over 10,000 participants from across the continent and beyond. The three-day event, co-organized by the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) and the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, focuses on five strategic tech domains: cybersecurity, AI, fintech, smart cities, and technology education.

In a symbolic opening that captured global attention, the expo featured a record-breaking drone show involving 1,500 drones--the largest ever in Africa. The spectacle narrated Ethiopia's digital journey and projected its ambition to become a regional innovation hub.

As African nations race to integrate digital technologies into governance, economy, and education, Ethiopia's proactive stance and investment in AI are positioning it as a leader in shaping Africa's collective digital future.