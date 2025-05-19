Ethiopia Advances Inclusive Skills Certification Nationwide

In a groundbreaking move toward more equitable and inclusive workforce development, Ethiopia is making significant strides in recognizing skills acquired outside traditional educational pathways. Across the country, officials responsible for certification of competency are actively implementing Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), transforming informal skills into formal qualifications and opening doors for millions of Ethiopians who have gained valuable competencies through work, community activities, or self-directed learning.

This nationwide initiative, supported by the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Global Skills Programme and Ethiopia's Ministry of Labor and Skills, marks a pivotal shift in Ethiopia's approach to skills certification. With new tools, shared strategies, and regional action plans, the country is working toward establishing a fairer, more inclusive certification system--one that truly reflects the diverse experiences and skills of its workforce.

As reported by ILO, over 40 Certification of Competency (CoC) officials from all 14 regional states completed an intensive three-day capacity-building training focused on Recognition of Prior Learning. This training, delivered in collaboration with the ILO and Ethiopia's Ministry of Labor and Skills, was designed to equip officials with the knowledge, tools, and mindset necessary to formally recognize skills gained informally--whether through informal employment, community-based activities, or self-learning endeavors.

"Initially, our understanding of RPL was limited," admitted Tesfaye Yeshiwas, Director General of the Amhara CoC Agency. "But with support from the ILO, we traveled to Tanzania and studied how other countries recognize informal skills. That experience inspired us, and upon returning, we began raising awareness within our region. This training deepened our understanding and provided us with practical tools to act."

In Ethiopia--as in many developing countries--millions of workers acquire valuable competencies outside formal education systems but face significant barriers when seeking official recognition. Without formal acknowledgment, these workers often struggle to access better job opportunities, higher wages, or career advancement, ILO reported.

Recognizing this challenge, the Ethiopian government and its development partners have prioritized RPL as a key strategy to bridge this gap. By empowering CoC officials--the gatekeepers responsible for issuing vocational certifications--the country aims to create a more inclusive and equitable skills recognition system.

During the training, participants explored international best practices, engaged in peer learning, and conducted practical assessments simulating real-world skills evaluations. The emphasis was on ensuring processes that are fair, transparent, and flexible--qualities essential for fostering trust and encouraging participation among diverse worker communities.

One of the key discussions among participants centered on sector-specific applications of RPL. Many regional officials highlighted sectors such as construction, agriculture, hospitality, and informal trades, where large portions of the workforce operate outside formal certification systems. Piloting RPL in these sectors is seen as a strategic move to maximize impact, ILO reported.

Tewodros Gebiba, Director of the Sidama Regional State CoC Agency, shared insights from his region: "We started certifying individuals based on their practical experience, especially in hospitality. However, we faced inconsistencies in how RPL was applied. This training helped us develop a shared understanding. Going forward, we will focus on building awareness among regional leaders and assessors to accelerate implementation."

Participants also voiced concerns about the need for clearer national guidelines and frameworks. They emphasized that standardized procedures, increased investment in assessor training, and public awareness campaigns are critical to scaling RPL effectively across the country. There was a consensus that fostering community understanding of the value of informal skills recognition is essential for widespread acceptance.

The culmination of the training was the presentation of regional action plans developed collaboratively by CoC officials from all 14 regions. These plans, supported by newly developed RPL implementation guidelines, serve as roadmaps for localized efforts grounded in shared strategies, regional ownership, and accountability.

During the closing session, Ethiopia's Ministry of Labor and Skills underscored the importance of regional leadership: "For RPL to succeed, regional authorities must take ownership. Without strong leadership at the state level, implementation will falter. This is your mandate and your opportunity to lead change."

The Ethiopian government's commitment to an inclusive skills system aligns with broader national development goals. Recognizing skills gained informally not only enhances individual opportunities but also contributes to a more resilient and adaptable economy. As the country seeks to reduce unemployment, improve productivity, and promote social equity, RPL emerges as a powerful tool.

The ILO remains a steadfast partner in this journey. Alemayehu Zewdie, the ILO Global Skills Programme National Project Coordinator for Ethiopia, reflected on the significance of RPL: "Recognition of Prior Learning is more than just a technical process; it's about justice in the labor market. Valuing skills acquired outside formal systems unlocks opportunities for individuals, especially those who are unqualified but competent. It strengthens national skills systems from the ground up."

One notable example illustrating the potential of RPL is the recent assessment conducted at the Prime Minister's Chaka Project site in Addis Ababa. The project focused on Indigenous Soil and Water Conservation, locally known as Konso Landscaping. Yonas Worku, Director of the Oromia Certification of Competency Agency, shared that 188 male candidates underwent skills assessments, with all being deemed competent.

"This assessment demonstrates that many individuals possess the skills necessary for their work but lack formal recognition," Yonas remarked. "By formally certifying these competencies, we open up new pathways for employment and career development."

As Ethiopia advances its RPL initiatives, the broader goal remains clear: to create a labor market that values all forms of learning and experience, regardless of how or where they were acquired. This inclusive approach promises to empower marginalized groups, reduce inequality, and foster a more dynamic and resilient economy.

The Ethiopian government's leadership, coupled with support from international partners like the ILO, sets a promising precedent for other nations seeking to modernize their skills systems. By embracing Recognition of Prior Learning, Ethiopia is not only recognizing the skills of its workers but also affirming its commitment to social justice, economic growth, and sustainable development.

"Recognition of Prior Learning is about justice," Tesfaye Yeshiwas concluded. "It's about opening doors for those who have worked hard, learned informally, and contributed to our society in countless ways. Now, it's our turn to ensure their skills are recognized, valued, and rewarded."

As the country continues this journey, the collective efforts of government officials, development partners, employers, and workers will be crucial. The path toward a more inclusive and equitable skills certification system is well underway, promising a brighter future for Ethiopia's diverse and vibrant workforce.