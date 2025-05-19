East Africa: Ethiopia Has Reasonable Grounds to Seek Equitable Sea Access

The notion of distancing Ethiopia from access to the Red Sea is fundamentally flawed, particularly when considering that nations situated over a thousand kilometers away seek to exert influence in this strategic region. Countries that attempt to navigate a double game -- employing pseudo-political tactics under various pretenses -- exhibit an unacceptable disregard for the complexities of regional diplomacy.

Ethiopia, as a landlocked nation, possesses a legitimate claim to sea access, grounded in international law and bolstered by peace agreements with its neighboring countries. It is imperative for these neighboring nations to approach Ethiopia's demands constructively, eschewing double standards and recognizing the mutual benefits that can arise from cooperative engagement.

The historical context of Ethiopia's relationship with the Red Sea should inform contemporary discussions. Access to maritime routes is not merely an economic necessity; it is a vital component of national sovereignty and regional stability. By acknowledging Ethiopia's rights, neighboring countries can foster an environment of trust and collaboration, promoting peace and prosperity for all involved.

In my view, it is essential for surrounding nations to take Ethiopia's aspirations seriously and to engage in dialogue that reflects a commitment to equitable solutions. Only through mutual understanding and respect can the region navigate the complex dynamics at play, ensuring that all nations, including Ethiopia, can thrive.

Henok Tadele Haile, in his article "How Imperative is Access to Sea for Ethiopia," aptly notes, "The Red Sea serves as a vital bond between three of the world's most important continents--Africa, Asia, and Europe." Out of the nearly 8 billion people inhabiting the planet, approximately 7 billion reside within these interconnected lands.

Situated in a strategically invaluable region, the Red Sea harbors several pivotal chokepoints, such as the Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandab Strait. Disruptions to these narrow channels can severely impact global shipping networks. The Red Sea facilitates critical trade flows between Asia and Europe, underpinning the economies of bordering nations.

The Red Sea route reigns as the shortest maritime pathway linking Asia and Europe, with approximately 10% of total seaborne trade worldwide passing through these waters annually. Additionally, it enables the transit of around 5% of globally traded oil each year, primarily from the Middle East to Asian and European markets. In 2021 alone, the bustling Suez Canal handled over 1.2 billion tons of cargo, cementing its status as one of the busiest shipping arteries globally. As exchanges between Asian and European partners continue to expand, the Red Sea will remain an essential conduit for global commerce, with its strategic value continuing to elevate over time.

For several millennia, Ethiopia has been intertwined with the Red Sea region. Its culture, religion, history, and politics have been deeply connected to this area. Following Eritrea's separation from Ethiopia in 1991, Ethiopia became the largest landlocked country in the world by population and the second most populous landlocked country by area, following Kazakhstan.

Over the past decade, Ethiopia has enjoyed impressive economic development, consistently achieving around 10% GDP growth annually. This robust expansion has significantly reduced poverty, with the poverty rate plummeting from 55% in 2000 to just 29% by 2015. The World Bank has recognized Ethiopia as a top performer in poverty alleviation.

Building on this momentum, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has unveiled an ambitious Homegrown Economic Reform agenda aimed at transforming Ethiopia into a prosperous, inclusive nation by 2030. This visionary plan seeks to transition the economy from a largely agrarian, low-income model to an industrialized, lower-middle-income powerhouse.

However, Ethiopia's landlocked geography poses significant challenges, including high transportation costs, over-reliance on neighboring infrastructure, and vulnerability to regional instability. For developing landlocked countries, the lack of direct sea access imposes immense burdens on trade competitiveness and economic progress. According to UN research, landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) face logistics costs up to 50% higher than coastal nations, with transport often consuming 20% of import value.

These exorbitant costs stem from unpredictable transit routes through neighbors, exacerbated by poor governance and corruption. With 32 LLDCs globally, 17 of which are also least developed countries, such high trade costs critically hinder growth opportunities. On average, LLDC development lags 20% behind nations with sea access, as geographic constraints limit engagement in global commerce. Tackling transit and logistics obstacles will be imperative for these vulnerable nations.

Gaining lawful access to ports is an urgent necessity for landlocked developing countries to reduce costs, expand trade, and unlock their growth potential. With vision and cooperation, solutions to the challenges of being landlocked can open new horizons for some of the world's poorest economies.

The international law of the sea establishes principles and mechanisms to ensure that landlocked countries can access the sea and integrate into the global maritime system. Landlocked countries have a right to access coastal states' territory and infrastructure to reach the sea, and coastal states must provide unimpeded corridors without unjustified restrictions.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) elaborates on the rights of landlocked countries, including participation in the exploitation of coastal states' offshore resources and negotiation of transit transport agreements governing customs, infrastructure, and dispute resolution. By upholding these international law principles and mechanisms, landlocked countries can overcome geographic barriers, benefit from maritime trade, and develop their economies. Access to the sea provides both opportunities and obligations under the law of the sea.

Therefore, Ethiopia has reasonable grounds to seek equitable access to the Red Sea based on international law, history, culture, strategy, and development interests. "I also second his positions, because it means a lot to the people of the region."

Allowing Ethiopia access to the sea is a matter of both economic necessity and national sovereignty.

As a landlocked nation, Ethiopia faces significant challenges in trade and development, exacerbated by high transportation costs and reliance on neighboring countries' infrastructure. Granting Ethiopia maritime access would not only facilitate its economic growth and integration into global markets but also strengthen regional stability.

International law supports this right, emphasizing the importance of cooperation among coastal and landlocked nations. Ultimately, Ethiopia's access to the sea could foster mutual benefits, promoting peace, trade, and collaborative development in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

In his view, Ethiopia's access to the sea would promote the interests of both Western nations and BRICS countries. For the West, maritime access would reinforce Ethiopia's role as a vital security partner in combating terrorism and fostering regional stability. It would also accelerate economic growth, attract foreign investment, and enhance Ethiopia's potential as a low-cost manufacturing hub. As China becomes more expensive, Ethiopia is well-positioned to emerge as a major low-cost manufacturing center.

This shift could significantly benefit Western companies seeking to reduce their production costs. Additionally, Ethiopia's membership in BRICS could help attract investment from other BRICS nations, fostering increased trade and investment opportunities with a rapidly growing African market. Port construction and infrastructure projects present lucrative prospects that could facilitate smoother trade flows and enhance energy security. Geopolitically, Ethiopia's amplified significance could allow BRICS countries to wield greater influence in African affairs and collaborate more closely on issues such as peacekeeping, climate change, and development.

Since Ethiopia's sovereign access to the sea would stabilize, integrate, and develop the Horn of Africa region in a number of fashion countries should stop distancing Ethiopia. I would like to encourage all to playing constructive and productive game rather taking time to apply impossibility of distancing Ethiopia from the Red Sea.