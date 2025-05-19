Ethiopia Illuminates Bright Future With Stunning Drone Light Show

Ethiopia has unveiled Africa's largest and most unique drone light show in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

The event took place last Friday at the Addis Ababa International Convention Center (AAICC) as part of the Ethiopian Technology Expo (ETEX) 2025.

The spectacular show featured 1,500 drones soaring into the sky, highlighting Ethiopia's potential in the field of technology.

Local media reported that the event was more than just a visual display for symbolizing Ethiopia's growing strength in national development and African integration.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Washington, D.C., described the drone show as a symbol of the country's ambitious digital future.

"Last night, the sky over Ethiopia came alive with a breathtaking drone show, a stunning symbol of our nation's leap into the digital era. The future is not just coming; it's lighting up our skies!"

The ETEX 2025 Expo was organized by the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) in collaboration with the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII).

The event focuses on key areas including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, smart cities, and technology education.

EAII is strengthening its partnership with the private sector in an effort to harness the transformative power of AI and ensure that its benefits reach all segments of society.

In its bid to be internationally competitive in AI, EAII stated that it is working with various stakeholders and addressing technological and infrastructural gaps.

More than 10,000 participants are expected to attend the Ethiopian Technology Expo 2025 at the AAICC.