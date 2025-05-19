Ethiopia: ENDC Mobilizes Intellectuals to Drive Inclusive Nat'l Dialogue

18 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has launched a renewed effort to harness the knowledge and influence of the country's intellectuals and experts, aiming to broaden participation and enrich the ongoing National Dialogue.

In a high-level consultation held yesterday, ENDC Deputy Commissioner Hirut Gebreselassie underscored the pressing need for greater unity and elite engagement in addressing Ethiopia's multifaceted challenges.

"While there is notable participation from elites, it remains insufficient given the scale of the issues we face," she said. "This platform offers an opportunity for educated citizens to reinvest their knowledge into the society that enabled their academic success."

The forum, part of a series of planned engagements across the country, is designed to deepen elite involvement in the National Dialogue process and overcome barriers to their full participation.

Commissioner Ambassador Muhamed Derir presented a quarterly update on the commission's operations. He reported significant progress in the agenda collection phase in most states, with the exception of Tigray, where the process is still underway.

Highlighting a major milestone, Ambassador Muhamed noted the successful inclusion of previously conflicting parties into the dialogue framework. This was achieved through carefully developed strategic focus areas aimed at fostering trust and collaboration.

The commission is also exploring international best practices in post-conflict dialogue. Experts have been dispatched to Colombia, Guatemala, and Ireland to study effective models of militant reintegration and reconciliation. "We are preparing to implement relevant insights from these case studies in the near future," he stated.

Additionally, the ENDC is making arrangements for Diaspora participation via virtual conferences, recognizing the critical role of Ethiopians abroad in shaping the country's democratic future.

Participants in the forum--comprising academics, public figures, and thought leaders--acknowledged their dual role as both contributors to past national divisions and as key actors in healing and rebuilding. "We must be part of the solution," said one speaker, calling on fellow elites to actively support the commission's work.

The dialogue session, which includes the participation of ENDC commissioners, national experts, and influential voices, will resume on May 19, continuing its mission to build a shared national understanding.

