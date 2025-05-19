Ethiopia: New Economic Zone to Redefine Addis Ababa Skyline

- The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has officially launched Phase I of the Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone, marking a major milestone in Addis Ababa's transformation into a modern, investment-friendly metropolis.

Described as a multi-functional urban mega project, Addis Tomorrow is poised to reshape the capital's skyline while driving sustainable economic growth and enhancing quality of life for residents. The initiative combines trade, finance, residential, cultural, and educational infrastructure in a single master-planned development.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, CCCC Ethiopia General Manager Wei Qiangyu emphasized the project's commitment to architectural innovation and bilateral cooperation.

"This project represents more than construction--it embodies our long-term friendship with Ethiopia. Its modern minimalist design, with bold vertical lines, will redefine the face of Addis Ababa," he said.

Since entering Ethiopia in the 1990s, CCCC has focused on delivering urban development projects that align with national growth ambitions. The Addis Tomorrow project, he explained, has been planned with high standards of sustainability, energy efficiency, and smart living in mind, making it a model for future economic zones across Africa.

Presales for the project opened on Friday, with a targeted completion and delivery date set for December 2026.

Representing the Addis Ababa City Administration Mega Project Construction Office, Eng. Zeleke Wakene praised the collaboration with CCCC as a turning point in urban development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Company Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a strategic investment in our future. Addis Ababa deserves world-class infrastructure--housing, transportation, telecoms--and this project will serve as a catalyst for international investment and local prosperity," he stated.

As part of the Phase I rollout, the Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone has already signed investment agreements with five local and international institutions, further signaling its strong potential as a hub for business and innovation.

Beyond its physical infrastructure, the project is seen as a symbol of deeper economic cooperation between Ethiopia and China--a partnership built not just on steel and concrete, but on shared aspirations for inclusive growth.

With construction now underway, the Addis Tomorrow project offers a bold vision for Ethiopia's capital: a smart, sustainable, and globally connected city prepared to meet the demands of the future.