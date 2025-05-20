Ethiopia: Indigenous Plant Species Growing Awareness Continues Via Green Legacy Initiatives

Indigenous plant species, also known as native plants, occur naturally in a particular region or environment without human intervention. They have adapted to their surroundings, including climate, soil, and other ecological elements.

These plant species are ecologically significant because they perform a critical role in their habitats. They provide shelter and food for the local species, which includes insects, birds, and mammals. They also improve soil health, water retention, and overall ecosystem stability.

Additionally, they have added to an area's biodiversity, and a diverse plant community can create an ecosystem that is more resilient to environmental changes and disturbances. In addition, numerous indigenous cultures have a strong bond with native plants, which they use for food, medicine, shelter, and other purposes. So, these plants also have cultural and spiritual significance.

Indigenous plant species are critical for sustaining biodiversity and ecosystem health. Invasive species, habitat destruction, and climate change all pose serious threats to native flora. As a result, most people prefer to garden and landscape with native plants. Because using native plants in gardening and landscaping can improve local biodiversity, reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and require less water once established.

Ethiopia, being part of the world, has a diverse range of indigenous plant species, many of which are unique to the region due to its variable temperature and topography. The country is also known as a biodiversity hotspot, with a high percentage of endemism, which means that many plant species can be found nowhere else on the planet. The Ethiopian Highlands, in particular, are well known for their rich vegetation.

Despite the country's variety, indigenous plants face diverse dangers throughout the country. Among other things, deforestation is a major danger to the country's biodiversity, which includes indigenous species. Rapid deforestation for agriculture, logging, and urbanization has resulted in habitat loss.

Agricultural expansion is another aspect contributing to biodiversity loss. The change of natural ecosystems to agricultural land has had a profound influence on native plant populations. Furthermore, climate change might impact the distribution and survival of indigenous plant species. Furthermore, the introduction of non-native plant species may outcompete indigenous plants for resources.

Hence, the country has undertaken many initiatives to protect indigenous plant populations. Several attempts are underway to preserve Ethiopia's unique vegetation. These include conserving protected areas, such as national parks and reserves, which protect essential habitats. The government is also including local populations in conservation initiatives and sustainable land management techniques.

According to the Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute Botanist (forest) Researcher Sinai Alemu, the government gives due attention to native tree saplings since they are accustomed to the soil, environment, atmosphere, and surroundings, they may readily flourish and yield the anticipated benefits for the environment and community, making their planting a significant and beneficial endeavor for the country.

Furthermore, planting indigenous plants is essential since they are widely known and understood by people, as well as their purposes and applications. The communities also understand which seedlings are vital for moisture conservation, watershed management, rehabilitated land, and so on. Hence, indigenous plants are vital for timbering, degraded areas, a more sustainable environment, increased productivity, and the preservation of biodiversity.

As a nation, over 30 indigenous tree species suited for various agro-ecological zones have been identified. More importantly, planting indigenous tree saplings has received widespread attention throughout the country, and everyone, including the government, has been working on it.

Ethiopia's indigenous trees have been used not only for timber and other related purposes, but also to conserve water resources, maintain soil moisture, nutrient buildup, resist climatic pollution, and aid in revitalizing the country's ecology, he added.

It is true that Ethiopia's indigenous trees have significant value and play a key role in environmental protection and preservation. As a result, the country began replacing immigrant plants with indigenous tree seedlings.

Furthermore, native tree seedlings have been planted for the past six years under the government's Green Legacy Initiative. In light of this, the Green Legacy Initiative Technical Committee recently announced that more than 7.5 billion seedlings, with an emphasis on native species, will be planted nationwide this season.

The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute Deputy Director General Abiyot Berhanu told local media that the institute is working to supply 5 million seedlings of indigenous plant species for planting during the upcoming tree planting campaign as part of the Green Legacy Initiative.

He stated that the institute aims to distribute 5 million seedlings of native plant species to support the national effort. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing indigenous, environmentally adaptable species to ensure sustainable environmental protection and biodiversity conservation. "While planting any species contributes to environmental restoration, indigenous species have a far greater impact due to their compatibility with local ecosystems."

He noted that the institute is focusing on indigenous species as part of its broader mission to conserve Ethiopia's plant and animal biodiversity. The institute operates several nursery centers across the country, including in Wondo Genet, Jimma, Shashemene, Harar, Goba, and Mekele in the Tigray region. Among the native species being cultivated in the institute's nurseries are the olive tree, Cordia Africana, Hagenia Abyssinica, and Afrocarpus.

Abiyot added that while indigenous species are the priority, other plant types also play a role in enhancing productivity and supporting ecological restoration. He pointed out that before the launch of the Green Legacy Initiative seven years ago, indigenous species were rarely planted. However, growing awareness and targeted efforts have led to a significant increase in their use.

Since Ethiopia is home to over 6,029 plant species, 10 percent of which are endemic, unique to the country, including globally significant species like coffee and teff, looking ahead, the Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute plans to scale up its contributions, aiming to supply 25 million indigenous seedlings annually by 2030, he explained.

Indeed, Ethiopians are becoming more aware of the need for biodiversity protection and the cultivation of indigenous plant species. To strengthen this awareness and the Green Legacy Initiative, stakeholders and international organizations must be encouraged to participate more actively. Their participation is critical to advancing efforts to protect indigenous species and encourage sustainable practices.