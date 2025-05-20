Zimbabwe: Police Recover Stolen Toyota Corolla Cross Attempting to Cross Into Zimbabwe Via Limpopo River

Members of Provincial Anti-Smuggling Team in Limpopo have intercepted a suspected stolen white Toyota Corolla Cross vehicle intended to be smuggled to neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the sport utility vehicle was about to be smuggled out of South Africa through an illegal crossing in the Limpopo River.

"Police received intelligence information about the vehicle that was driven along Malales Drift heading to the banks of the Limpopo River and operationalised on it," he said.

"At about 6am, the vehicle fitting the description was spotted in the bushes while attempting to cross the Limpopo river to Zimbabwe. Police tried to stop it but sped off and got stuck in the sand."

When members of SAPS confronted the white Toyota Corolla Cross, two men alighted from the vehicle and ran onto the Zimbabwean side of the border.

Preliminary investigations by the South African Police Service have so far revealed that the white vehicle belongs to a private company in South Africa.

However, police said the vehicle had not been reported as stolen. The Toyota Corolla Cross was immediately impounded at the scene.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the swift reaction by the police in the ongoing fight against smuggling of stolen motor vehicles across the province.

Last year, IOL reported that the Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced 46-year-old Vusi Vincent Moloka to seven years direct imprisonment for possession of a stolen vehicle, which was heading to Limpopo.

At the time, Ledwaba said on March 20 2024, at around 6pm, the South African Police Service received information about a stolen Toyota Fortuner with Gauteng registration numberplates travelling from Sandton to Limpopo via the N1 North.

Vusi Vincent Moloka was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found a stolen Toyota Fortuner from Gauteng to Limpopo.

A lookout was issued, and with assistance from Spoorvat and Reflex private security companies, Ledwaba said the wanted vehicle was spotted on the N1 freeway.

"The driver attempted to flee but was later arrested in Modimolle with the stolen vehicle's keys in his possession," Ledwaba said.

"The case was transferred to the Modimolle Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) and allocated to Detective Sergeant Mpedi Ngoepe, who ensured a watertight case and successfully opposed bail."