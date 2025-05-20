Zimbabwe: Conservationists Call for Intensified Wildlife Protection Efforts As 22-Year-Old Black Rhino Brutally Killed, Dehorned

A 22-year-old black rhino was fatally shot by poachers at Imire Conservancy in Marondera, Zimbabwe, sparking outrage and grief among wildlife conservationists, who are vowing to intensify efforts to protect endangered species.

The rhino named Gomo was brutally killed for its horn.

Speaking following the devastating news, Reilly Travers, a conservationist at Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation expressed pain and devastation from Gomo's death.

"Imire's soul has just been ripped from within. We have just had one of our beloved Rhino shot today. He was brutally massacred by poachers for greed.

"Gomo was the backbone of black rhino conservation on Imire. He has given so much to Imire, its people, its community, to the children of Zimbabwe.

"People have had the most incredible experiences with this Rhino and today we mourn the death of this rhino," Travers said.

There is a global demand for rhino horns, fuelled by myths about their medicinal benefits, and this is one of the factors exacerbating poaching activities.

Travers also appealed to the public to help in protecting the remaining endangered species.

"We are going to stand together and fight for what is right because if we don't, we won't have these species on this planet.

"Everyday we are losing this battle, so my plea to you, let us stand together, unite, educate, inspire to protect what we have remaining. We only have got islands, little pockets of wildlife left in Africa and it is up to us to protect them," he added.

Meanwhile opposition politician Fadzayi Mahere challenged authorities to act demanding a thorough investigation from police.

"Hopefully, those responsible for this egregious, criminal act will be held accountable by police.

"Rhinos are an endangered species so all hands must be on deck to ensure they're preserved at all costs.

"Where is the Minister of Environment? What steps will be taken to investigate? Does the government even care or is it complicit?" Mahere wrote on her official X account.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, wildlife conservationist Ignatious Kudakwashe Maeresa, Executive Director of Earth Co-Existence Initiative (ECI) said the nation has lost not only the monetary value but also ecological value that Gomo brought.

"It is disheartening considering that there are a lot of efforts invested in protecting and conserving rhinos.

"As a country, we have not only lost just in terms of monetary value only, but we have also lost in terms of ecological value as well.

"Rhinos are also identified as keystones species, which means they bring a lot of value to an environment where they will be habiting," Maeresa said.

Black rhinos in Zimbabwe are listed as endangered species, and there is an extinction risk if conservation efforts are not intensified.

Meanwhile, a Chinese company, Sunny Ye Feng, recently proposed a coal mining project in Sinamatella, a part of Hwange National Park, which is a black rhino habitat.