Zimbabwe: Nurses' Grievances Genuine--Health Minister Admits Parirenyatwa Is in a Dire State

Minister of Health and Child Care, Douglas Mombeshora, has admitted that Zimbabwe's biggest referral public hospital, Parirenyatwa, is in a bad state, promising to improve the situation.

Mombeshora visited Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Friday following a public outcry over the institution's condition on social media.

Youth Minister Tinoda Machakaire sparked the move following a plea for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to visit general hospitals and urgently address the dire conditions.

Parirenyatwa is failing to meet the needs of patients, as it lacks basic medical supplies, forcing patients to purchase their own.

In addition to this, the hospital suffers from dilapidated infrastructure, while its workers receive poor remuneration leading to a massive brain drain and low staff morale.

"I am glad that we had an open discussion with the nurses, listening to their grievances, which are very genuine. We are working towards addressing them.

"Basically, they are saying that what they are earning is not enough, and they are facing transport and accommodation challenges.

"They also raised issues concerning their workplace environment. So, we are looking at how we can improve their allowances and earnings so they are better able to look after their families," Mombeshora said.

The situation at Parirenyatwa reflects the state of all public hospitals in Zimbabwe, if not worse. These are the hospitals on which poor citizens rely.

Over the years, health workers have submitted numerous petitions and held protests calling for urgent government intervention. However, the authorities have taken little to no action, leaving hospitals to become death traps.