Zimbabwe: Social Media Fueling Mental Health Struggles Among People With Disabilities - Advocacy Group

Local disability advocacy group Signs of Hope Trust has raised concern that social isolation made worse by social media and technology is contributing to rising mental health issues among people with disabilities.

Speaking to 263Chat, Signs of Hope Trust director Samantha Sibanda said there is a growing need to support the disability community with mental health care.

"We cannot overemphasise the role that social isolation plays in the mental health of persons with disabilities because I noticed that it exacerbates or it fuels anxiety, it fuels depression, you know, it fuels those feelings of loneliness and that has got a huge impact on the mental health of people. That's why we are also advocating for interaction in the community," said Sibanda.

She said it is important to make sure people with disabilities are included and treated equally in online spaces and social circles.

"These days, technology has also revolutionised or changed the way that you also interact with social. You will see that there are most people who belong to communities, they are in WhatsApp groups.

"It's important for persons with disabilities also to have that freedom to be online and I will also speak then to say that the online or tech facilitated, violence that persons with disabilities face also has an impact on their mental health, while the technology is also good and we are advocating for persons with disabilities to have equal access to ICTs so that also their social life online can thrive," she said.

She also said there is need to train caregivers to better handle mental health issues among people with disabilities.

"We also need structures in place with health support from professionals to rehabilitate people in the community so that they can receive help while at their household," said Sibanda.

Sibanda said people with disabilities have a right to live independently and be fully part of their communities.

She also pointed out that many people with disabilities didn't have them from birth.

"According to our research, 77% of people living with disabilities have acquired disabilities," she said, explaining that this shows a strong link between mental health and disability.