Kenya: MP Salasya Charged With Hate Speech

19 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salsaya has been charged with hate speech in a Nairobi court.

The MP who was arraigned before Principal magistrate Paul. Mutai however denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail or aSh500,000 bond.

According to the prosecution the legislator is said to have posted in his X Account words to the effect that Luo are the best enemies to the Luhya Community.

The MP was arrested on Friday and booked at the Central police station.

His lawyers Ken Echesa and Eugene Wamalwa told the court that their client was held in Communicado to the effect that he could not see his relatives or friends until today when he was produced before court.

The court was told that police took away the firearm belonging to his bodyguard and they applied the same be returned.

The case will be mentioned on June 4 for pre-trial.

