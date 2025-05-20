Kenya: Gachagua Dares DCI to Arrest Him At Wamunyoro Home If Accused of Any Wrongdoing

19 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dared the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest him at his Wamunyoro home if he is accused of any wrongdoing 'punishable by law.'

While stating that he has not received any summons so far, Gachagua stated that he will not be cowed or intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system.

"If the government knows that I have committed a crime known under the laws of Kenya and identified within the penal code, they know where my home is...and, I am here, they know my Wamunyoro home," he said.

He stated that the drama of waylaying him and his supporters on the roads should stop.

