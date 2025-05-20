Zimbabwe: Parliament Launches 'Voices of Zimbabwe On Wetlands' Campaign Ahead of COP15

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has launched the "Voices of Zimbabwe on Wetlands" campaign to boost community participation in the protection and sustainable management of wetlands nationwide. This is in preparation for the upcoming Ramsar Convention on Wetlands COP15, scheduled for July 23-31, 2025, in Victoria Falls.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and galvanise action among citizens, communities, and government stakeholders around the importance of wetland preservation. It was inaugurated over the weekend through a guided tour of Harare's three Ramsar-designated wetlands: Cleveland Dam, Monavale Vlei, and Lake Chivero.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Sam Matema, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, underscored the urgency of adopting an inclusive national approach.

"We must adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in managing Zimbabwe's wetlands. Every one of us has a role to play," said Hon. Matema.

The campaign recognises the value of indigenous knowledge systems in managing wetlands sustainably. Community representatives, such as those from the Mabvuku/Tafara Wetlands Trust near Cleveland Dam, directly shared local experiences and challenges with policymakers.

The tour, organised by DanChurchAid and Conservation Conversations, alongside civil society partners like BirdLife Zimbabwe, provided parliamentarians with firsthand insights into the environmental threats facing these critical ecosystems. Issues such as sand poaching, illegal land occupation by land barons, pollution, and biodiversity loss were highlighted as urgent challenges.

DanChurchAid Zimbabwe Country Director Mads Lindegard emphasised the broader implications of wetland degradation.

"The ecological, human, and economic consequences of climate change, including drought, have led to massive wetland losses. Citizens and authorities must act as stewards to restore and protect these vital ecosystems in line with the COP15 theme 'Protecting Wetlands for our Common Future'," Lindegard said.

Over 20 Members of Parliament from the National Assembly and Senate--representing committees such as Environment, Legal Affairs, and Local Government--participated in the Harare wetlands tour. They were joined by representatives from the City of Harare, the Environmental Management Agency, ZimParks, community groups, and the media.

The Harare event marks the beginning of a nationwide roadshow running from May to July 2025. During this time, Parliamentarians will engage with communities across Zimbabwe to assess wetland conditions, policy effectiveness, and legislative gaps.

Zimbabwe currently has seven Ramsar-designated wetlands, unlike countries like China, which had 18 sites listed as Wetlands of International Importance while hosting Ramsar COP14 in 2022. The upcoming COP15 offers a crucial opportunity for Zimbabwe to elevate its ecological credentials and push for stronger global wetland protections.

Wetlands provide vital ecological functions, including water purification, flood control, carbon storage, and habitat for biodiversity. Despite these benefits, wetlands are among the world's most threatened ecosystems due to urban development, agriculture, and pollution.

By launching the Voices of Zimbabwe campaign, the Parliament of Zimbabwe signals its intent to prioritise wetland conservation and elevate local voices in shaping environmental policy, ensuring a legacy of sustainability for future generations.