Kenya: Govt Ramps Up Coffee Sector Reforms Ahead of 2025/2026 Season - DP Kindiki

19 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced sweeping reforms in the coffee sector ahead of the 2025/2026 harvest season, aimed at boosting farmer earnings and dismantling entrenched cartels that have long exploited growers.

Speaking during a major open engagement forum at Kianjang'a Public Grounds in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga County, the Deputy President addressed over 12,000 coffee farmers and stakeholders, outlining the government's strategy to revive the industry and restore it to its former glory.

"In preparation for the oncoming coffee season 2025/2026, the Government is firming up the coffee reforms to ensure timely availability of fertilizer to farmers, subsidized pesticides and availability of certified subsidized coffee seedlings through better resourcing of the Coffee Research Institute," said Kindiki.

He emphasized that new licensing protocols have been revised to simplify operations within the coffee value chain, a move intended to curb bureaucratic inefficiencies and reduce opportunities for exploitation.

"The licensing protocols in the coffee value chain have been revised to eliminate multiple licenses and require only one license per person as a miller or broker or marketer," he stated.

The Deputy President said the government expects Parliament to finalize the enactment of the Coffee Act, 2025 and the Cooperatives Act, 2025 in the coming weeks.

These laws, he noted, will introduce robust governance structures for cooperative societies and coffee factories.

"Application of the two proposed laws will provide better governance of coffee factories and cooperative societies and will permanently eliminate cartels and middle men in the coffee sector who have for long benefitted from the sweat of farmers," he stated.

Kindiki cited recent price gains, noting that a kilo of coffee cherry fetched between KSh 110 and KSh 150 in the just-ended season saying that the "return of the coffee boom of old is within sight."

The meeting was also attended by key national and local leaders, including Ndia MP George Kariuki, Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari, Kenya Seed Company Chairperson Hon. Wangui Ngirichi, Speaker of the Kirinyaga County Assembly Muteti Murimi, members of the county assembly, and representatives of coffee societies and factories.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.