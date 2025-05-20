Zimbabwe: Can Zimbabwe's Senate Save the Persons With Disabilities Bill From Falling Short?

As Zimbabwe's Senate prepares to review the Persons with Disabilities Bill, the disability rights community watches with growing concern. This bill, intended to replace the outdated Disabled Persons Act of 1992, passed through the National Assembly without amendments, igniting fears that a historic opportunity to advance disability rights may be slipping away.

A Critical Turning Point for Disability Rights in Zimbabwe

The bill was expected to be a milestone in aligning Zimbabwean law with modern human rights standards, especially those outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). Instead, many disability advocates feel betrayed by a legislative process that promised inclusion but delivered oversight.

Joyce Matara, Acting Executive Director of the National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH), recalls the pride Zimbabwe once held in being a leader in disability legislation. "We were the first country in the region to pass a disability-related law in 1992. Now, countries like Kenya are taking the lead. We should be setting the pace again," she said.

Matara emphasises the bill's need to align with the National Disability Policy and Constitution, particularly Section 83, which affirms the rights of persons with disabilities. She hopes the Senate will correct the course by incorporating feedback from widespread public consultations. "We trust that the voices of persons with disabilities, gathered during national consultations, will finally be heard," she said.

Advocates Demand Meaningful Representation

Yolanda Munyengwa, a disability rights advocate and person with a disability, stresses the bill's more profound implications. "Disability rights are human rights," she says. "Lawmakers must prioritise our inclusion in shaping the laws that govern our lives." Her statement echoes the frustration of thousands who feel silenced by legislation meant to protect them.

That frustration stems from a disconnect between community input and the current bill. Parliament's own Portfolio Committee on Labour and Social Welfare conducted inclusive consultations across cities and rural communities. Participants shared lived experiences, offered policy recommendations, and highlighted structural barriers. Yet, the final bill reflects little of that input.

Key Concerns: Commission Scrapped, Rights Undermined

One of the bill's most controversial changes is the removal of the proposed Disability Commission, which would have held legal and administrative authority. Instead, the bill reverts to a Disability Board--a structure widely criticised as outdated and ineffective.

On The Disability Factor Show on StarFM, Advocate Norest Isaac from the Legal Aid Directorate noted the regression. "The original bill proposed a commission, but now we're returning to a board similar to what we had under the 1992 Act. It's one step forward, two steps back," he warned.

Isaac also highlighted the bill's inclusion of "clawback clauses," which condition the enjoyment of rights on the discretion or resource availability of the responsible minister. "Rights shouldn't depend on the minister's capacity. We need clear, unconditional protections," he said.

Public Petition Gathers Momentum

A petition led by disability advocates Madam Muzuva and Tsepang Nare has gained widespread support from both persons with disabilities and allies. The petition calls for:

Reinstatement of the Disability Commission

Stronger protections for access to education, healthcare, and independent living

Removal of vague language that weakens legal accountability

Looking to Kenya: A Model for Progressive Legislation

Across the border, Kenya has set a powerful example. President William Ruto signed the Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2025, into law. The bill aligns with Article 54 of Kenya's Constitution and ensures rights in education, employment, infrastructure, and political participation. It passed after extensive review by both chambers of Parliament, demonstrating that rights-based reform is not only possible but achievable.

Will Zimbabwe's Senate Deliver Justice?

Zimbabwe once led the way in disability legislation. Now, the country stands at a defining crossroads. Will the Senate amplify the voices that the National Assembly overlooked? Will it restore the public's trust in inclusive governance?

The clock is ticking. Zimbabwe's Senate must act decisively--not just to amend a flawed bill but to uphold the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities. Doing so would not only repair a broken process but also reaffirm Zimbabwe's commitment to justice, inclusion, and equality on the global stage.