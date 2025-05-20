South Africa: Cape Town Highway Blocked Over Access to Water and Toilets

19 May 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Vincent Lali

People living along the N2 near Mfuleni want the City to include them in its budget

Peak-hour traffic was brought to a standstill on Monday morning as protesters blocked part of the busy N2 highway near Mew Way and Old Faure Road near Mfuleni.

The group, which also protested on Friday, is demanding that the City of Cape Town install taps and give them toilets.

"Residents burn tyres to ensure that the N2 doesn't function and to draw the government's attention to our plight," said community leader Luthando Mcuntula.

He said their previous talks with the mayor and premier during First Thursday meetings were fruitless. "Now we want basic services instead of meetings."

Another community leader, Nkosinathi Madyo, told GroundUp that people moved onto the land about five years ago and have been without services ever since.

"We want the City to include the provision of our basic services in its 2025/26 budget," he said. "Women shit in buckets and empty them into the river while men defecate on an open field. That river has an unbearable smell."

Madyo said that during the winter months, the polluted river overflows into their shacks, causing them to smell.

Asive Mantaka said she and other shack dwellers struggle to get water. "I use a 20-litre container to fetch water to drink and cook from the [nearby] farm, but it doesn't last the whole day because I have kids," she said.

She and other residents now get water from a broken pipe to do laundry. "We as women become victims when we relieve ourselves on the field. We want the City to give us toilets so that we can also be dignified and safe," she said.

Nceba Enge, spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), urged protesters to "consider the operations of public transport" because he said their protests have significantly compromised operations.

The City of Cape Town's media office said "communities are encouraged to approach the City in good faith, in a peaceful and constructive manner".

"The City will not tolerate intimidation, violence and the destruction of public and private property, damaging roads and infrastructure and the infringement of rights of law-abiding residents."

"The City offers services where possible in informal settlements on its land - some land is not suitable for human habitation, such as on wetlands that hold high flooding risks, such as is the case in the majority of the settlements established during the Covid-19-era unlawful occupation crisis."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.