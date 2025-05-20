South Africa: Pride Marchers Celebrate Progress in Townships

But they call on justice system to do better, starting with the police

About 100 people, some waving rainbow flags, marched through the streets of Strand to celebrate the 12th Khumbulani Pride event.

Khumbulani - meaning "Remember" in isiXhosa -- was started in 2013 to raise awareness about queer rights in townships across Cape Town and to remember victims of hate crime. Each year the event is held in different townships. This year was Nomzamo, Strand.

Anele Ligunya, an activist from Free Gender said: "We are here to remember those who lost their lives through hate crime, and those who were violated because of their sexual orientation or identity. We are also here to celebrate and show the community that we are here, and we aren't going anywhere."

Wearing a shirt with the pink and blue transgender flag, Belinda Makinana, legal and programmes manager at Gender DynamiX, said: "In the early 2000s, there was quite a surge in black lesbians and black trans women being murdered in the townships. So Khumbulani is a way to commemorate their lives."

During the march, people sang loudly and held up placards which read "Justice for Muhsin Henricks", "Queer and unafraid" and "Silence is not our destiny". Others handed out informative pamphlets to curious onlookers along the way.

One of the founders of Khumbulani Pride, Funeka Soldaat, said: "The one thing that has been exciting for me while we were marching, is it is different from when we started. When we started, you could feel the tension in the streets from people. But now everyone wants to engage, understand and learn. There is more awareness."

Despite many strides, navigating justice for crimes against queer people remains a challenge, said Soldaat. She expressed concern about the way queer people are dealt with at police stations.

"Our plan now in Khayelitsha is when engaging, we talk to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority together, not separately. Because sometimes they blame each other if something has happened ... It's a challenge, but it is workable," said Soldaat.