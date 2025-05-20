Gambia: Parliament Vows Transparency in Probe of Jammeh Asset Sales

The National Assembly of The Gambia has pledged a "fully transparent" and publicly accessible inquiry into the controversial sale of assets belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh, amid growing calls for accountability in the wake of revelations about the disposition of his vast holdings.

Majority Leader and Kantora lawmaker Hon. Billay G. Tunkara gave the assurance on Thursday, May 15, during the closing of a special two-day extraordinary parliamentary session convened to establish a select committee tasked with probing the sale of Jammeh's assets. The motion to form the committee was approved on the first day of the session, and members of the committee were nominated and endorsed on the final day.

"I want to assure you that Parliament is ready to provide every necessary support to ensure this inquiry is top-notch," Tunkara said. "Transparency and accountability must be attained. Each sitting of the committee will be livestreamed, and the entire process will be open to the public and the media."

The inquiry, he added, will be impartial and thorough. "Anybody who is implicated will face the full force of the law, regardless of status or background," he said. Tunkara urged committee members to be resolute and committed in carrying out their mandate. "We must not leave any stone unturned," he said, emphasizing that the members chosen are individuals of integrity who have earned the trust of the legislature.

Addressing concerns from some lawmakers about the committee's composition and political neutrality, Tunkara said: "Let me allay your fears--any member selected to serve on this committee is up to the task. As the mover of the motion, I appeal to all Members to give their blessings to the committee as proposed by the selection committee."

Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, in his closing remarks, said the formation of the inquiry panel signaled Parliament's deep commitment to "truth, accountability, and justice."

"The Gambian people have entrusted us not merely with the power to legislate, but with the solemn duty to uphold the principles of good governance, transparency, and the rule of law," Jatta said. "The findings of this committee will inform not only the National Assembly and the broader public but also shape future efforts to strengthen accountability in our governance processes."

He cautioned members to approach the inquiry with impartiality and a sense of national duty that transcends political divisions or outside pressure.

With the committee officially established and its members approved, it will now begin internal arrangements before commencing its work--an investigation that could reshape public trust in Gambian institutions and provide long-awaited clarity on one of the most contentious legacies of the Jammeh era.