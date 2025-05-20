Gambia Armed Forces Cultivates Rice to Boost Self-Sufficiency

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has embarked on an ambitious agricultural initiative, cultivating 42 hectares of rice in Jahally Pacharr, Central River Region, to promote self-sufficiency and bolster its finances for upgrading military equipment and improving soldiers' welfare. This internally driven project reflects a strategic shift aimed at reducing the country's dependence on rice imports and strengthening the military's role in national development.

Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Mamat O. Cham, during a recent visit to the rice fields as part of his tour of provincial military installations, described the cultivation as an economic strategy designed to generate funds for the army's modernization. "If we can cultivate, harvest, and process beyond our own needs, the surplus can be sold on the market," Lt. Gen. Cham said, envisioning a future in which The Gambia no longer imports rice. "In the next 10 to 15 years, the Gambia should be self-reliant in rice production."

The current 42-hectare plot is considered a pilot phase, with plans to expand to 100 hectares and beyond. "We have sufficient land nearby to increase our capacity, and with proper inputs and equipment, we will grow," the CDS added.

While agriculture is not the primary mandate of the armed forces, the Gambian constitution allows the military to engage in productive activities that support national development. Beyond rice cultivation, the armed forces aim to train soldiers in other ventures such as poultry farming and animal husbandry, equipping them with skills to launch private businesses and contribute to domestic food production.

Challenges remain, including limited capital, inadequate storage facilities, transportation, and housing for workers on site. Lt. Gen. Cham called on Gambian citizens and stakeholders to support the military's agricultural aspirations. He noted that the President had donated tractors expected to arrive soon to facilitate cultivation.

Rice is a staple food in The Gambia, largely grown by smallholder women farmers. However, domestic production falls short of national demand, making the country reliant on imports. The GAF's initiative marks a new effort to reduce this gap and enhance food security through military-led agricultural production.

In about three weeks, the armed forces plan to harvest the rice and reinvest the proceeds into military upgrades, signaling a novel approach to self-sustainability within the country's security sector.