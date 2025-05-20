Mauritius: Governor Rakotondrasoa Pays Courtesy Call On Minister of Arts and Culture

The Governor of Madagascar's Ihorombe region and President of L'Entreprendre au Féminin de l'Océan Indien for the region, Mrs Annie Frankline Rakotondrasoa, met with the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea, on 16 May 2025, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Governor Rakotondrasoa indicated that discussions focused on the Ihorombe region's significant potential in tourism, agriculture, and livestock, as well as its successful efforts to preserve and promote its unique cultural identity.

Mrs Rakotondrasoa highlighted the importance of cultural heritage as a key asset that could foster socio-economic development in the region. She added that during the meeting, possibilities for collaboration aimed at showcasing and celebrating Malagasy culture, both locally and internationally were discussed.

Furthermore, the Governor pointed out that discussions pertained to how Mauritius and Madagascar share deep historical ties, including the cultural legacy linked to the period of slavery, which forms an integral part of both nations' histories. The meeting opened avenues for future joint initiatives to strengthen cultural exchanges and promote mutual understanding between the two countries, she added.

In addition to her official duties, Mrs Rakotondrasoa is an ambassador for Vitamalagasy and a business facilitator in various sectors. Her leadership in promoting women's entrepreneurship and regional development underscores her commitment to fostering sustainable growth and cultural preservation in Madagascar.